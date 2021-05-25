Sayaka Sekishima

The Wolf Pack - Web Design

Sayaka Sekishima
Sayaka Sekishima
  • Save
The Wolf Pack - Web Design international slick bold clean ui branding vector digitalart startup corporate wolf webdesig ui design interface affinity designer
Download color palette

A web design for an international childcare community -- "The Wolf Pack". This community is organized by badass dads from Japan and Canada to share international paternity experience.

Sayaka Sekishima
Sayaka Sekishima

More by Sayaka Sekishima

View profile
    • Like