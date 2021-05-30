Hamza Ouaziz
Fellas

Unimex | Logo Animation

Hamza Ouaziz
Fellas
Hamza Ouaziz for Fellas
Hire Us
  • Save
Unimex | Logo Animation cryptocurrency trading app money app trading crypto money transition illustration morphing logo logo animation minimal motion design after effects 2d animation motion
Download color palette

Logo animation for Unimex , an Online Crypto Trading website

More on My Instagram
____
Want your logo animated ?
Drop me a Dm
or Reach out to me at : ouaziz.mograph@gmail.com

Fellas
Fellas
We help you visualize your unique ideas!
Hire Us

More by Fellas

View profile
    • Like