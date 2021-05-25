Mark Boehly | Graphicsbyte

Revitalize Surf NW Logo

Revitalize Surf NW Logo
The last logo design I created in 2020.

Revitalize Surf NW is a northwest woman's surf group. Currently, the club is growing and will soon be a nonprofit organization. The club has over 50 members and they travel to various beaches on the west coast.

The client wanted to capture new ideas, friendships, and adventure in the brand. I thought it would be important to create a shape that could have the potential for different color options and pattern masks. So that's why I went with the negative space ocean hair look.

I actually have more versions with different colors the client can use on t-shirts and stickers. Details on that coming soon.

