The task for the second day was to create a UI for filling out a credit card.
　
In addition to the necessary requirements, we wanted to create a design that would give a sense of trust, so we worked on the color scheme and placement.
　
Incidentally, although it depends on the culture, I adopted blue because I think it has a neat and clean image in Japan. (Green and brown are also acceptable.)
　
I will continue to work hard on this project.

Posted on May 25, 2021
