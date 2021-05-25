🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The ancients knew that every object, from the smallest to the largest, has its own resonance. They said that the universe is essentially one song - uni verse. And the pursuit of this song came to be known as Music of the Spheres. This artwork depicts the musician - the most direct conduit - standing transparent before the cosmos in order to hear and ultimately become a part of the Song.
Concept of Sickick Music