Music of the Spheres

Music of the Spheres cyberpunk music fantasy art universe space art cosmic masks visual development concept art illustration
The ancients knew that every object, from the smallest to the largest, has its own resonance. They said that the universe is essentially one song - uni verse. And the pursuit of this song came to be known as Music of the Spheres. This artwork depicts the musician - the most direct conduit - standing transparent before the cosmos in order to hear and ultimately become a part of the Song.

