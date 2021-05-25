Online Events Plataform

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The last month's work; a full development of the UI/UX design of the Xponect Online Events Platform.
An integral (?) platform which offers a full customizable environment, so you can deploy your online event in a unique and easy way.
This project is still ongoing, but it's getting really big.
Love to work on it, and with the amazing team.