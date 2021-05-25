Miyo Solange Park

Richard Neutra

Miyo Solange Park
Miyo Solange Park
  • Save
Richard Neutra vector illustration design graphic design
Download color palette

My love of midcentury modern architecture has greatly influenced my design style. I wanted to portray my admiration for the sleek lines; organic shapes, colors and textures; and perfectly placed transition curves.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Miyo Solange Park
Miyo Solange Park

More by Miyo Solange Park

View profile
    • Like