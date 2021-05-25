Caio Pimenta

#02 Daily UI - Credit Card Checkout

#02 Daily UI - Credit Card Checkout figma design ux uidesign ui checkout creditcard dailyui02 dailyui
Well, here we are on day 2! I am really enjoying myself on this. Is a good way to keep the practice of the basics.

The challenge of today was to create a simple and clean design for checkout with a credit card.

Thanks for your Feedback! :D

Posted on May 25, 2021
