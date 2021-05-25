Rui Machado

Personal Trainer Logo Design

Personal Trainer Logo Design typography clean vector graphic design brand identity brand design logo design logo
Logo created for a Personal Trainer from Amarante, Portugual. Clean and simple design
For a more in depth look check out the full work here.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120282797/Jos-Sousa-Logo-Design

