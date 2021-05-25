Clara Marshall

Website Design Concept - The Remix Project

branding design portfolio logodesign ux landing page ui typography branding web design graphic design
A web design concept for The Remix Project.

I love working with minimal colour palettes because it forces you to come up with different ways to show hierarchy like using space and size. This one ended up having a slight editorial feel.

