Peyton Cooper

Laurel Wreath - Illustrator Brush Pack

Peyton Cooper
Peyton Cooper
  • Save
Laurel Wreath - Illustrator Brush Pack resources brush brushes branding logo design illustration vector
Download color palette

Create laurel wreaths without all the hassle. Featuring 14 carefully crafted brushes for Adobe Illustrator. Including a free gold foil texture. Follow the link below to get it now!
https://www.peytoncooper.com/shop/laurel-wreath-illustrator-brush-pack

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Peyton Cooper
Peyton Cooper

More by Peyton Cooper

View profile
    • Like