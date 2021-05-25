Peyton Cooper

Laurel Wreath - Illustrator Brush Pack

Peyton Cooper
Peyton Cooper
  • Save
Laurel Wreath - Illustrator Brush Pack resources brush brushes icon branding logo design illustration vector
Download color palette

Create laurel wreaths without all the hassle. Featuring 14 carefully crafted brushes for Adobe Illustrator. Including a free gold foil texture. Follow the link below to get it now!
https://www.peytoncooper.com/shop/laurel-wreath-illustrator-brush-pack

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Peyton Cooper
Peyton Cooper

More by Peyton Cooper

View profile
    • Like