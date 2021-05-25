Will

Orange Sunset Candle

Orange Sunset Candle orange candle 3d adobe dimension productdesign graphic design
I recently downloaded Adobe Dimension and gave myself a personal project: to create a model of a candle using shapes and materials given by the program and make a label for the candle in Adobe Illustrator. I had a lot of fun learning the basics of Dimension, and am looking forward to developing my skills further!

Posted on May 25, 2021
