Sébastien Akhai

BLEU CHANEL DESIGN

Sébastien Akhai
Sébastien Akhai
  • Save
BLEU CHANEL DESIGN photoshop flyer branding design
Download color palette

This is a design made by me using of BLEU DE CHANNEL perfume's product. I have done it with PHOTOSHOP.

Contact me if you want to hire me gracianakhau@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Sébastien Akhai
Sébastien Akhai
Like