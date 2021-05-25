Connection Cards by Indwell

Kiara Talley

Created for my business, Connection Cards is a pack of 52 cards designed to encourage connection through prompted conversation starters. I designed the product from beginning to end, from product development and research, design, brand identity, manufacturing and web development.

