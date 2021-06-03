Mac Miller – Discography

Trending designs to inspire you
Mac Miller is one of my favorite artists and to celebrate him I designed a concept discography iPad app.
Press "L" to show some love and any love is appreciated. 😉
If you like, follow me for regular updates. ✌️
Website – Behance – Twitter – Medium – LinkedIn