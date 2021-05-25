Good for Sale
Watterline - Signature Font

Watterline is a elegant signature font. It brings a modern and attractive typeface. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding, wedding and quotes.

Includes:
– Watterline (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– Stylistic Set
– Beautiful Ligatures
– Multilingual Support
– PUA Encoded
– Numerals and Punctuation

