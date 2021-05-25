Lisa McCormick

Lostboy Cider May Can: Ciderita

New packaging design for the Explorer Series / Small Batch May release for Lostboy Cider in Alexandria, VA. This features the "Ciderita" can, which is basically what would happen if a margarita and a cider had a baby.

