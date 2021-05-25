Charley Harper Inspired Orcas

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Design school project to create an original piece inspired by Charley Harper's works. Challenge was to use one to three shapes to create an entire design. I used circles, semicircles and lines to create this orca design.