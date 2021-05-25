Miyo Solange Park

Charley Harper Inspired Orcas

Design school project to create an original piece inspired by Charley Harper's works. Challenge was to use one to three shapes to create an entire design. I used circles, semicircles and lines to create this orca design.

Posted on May 25, 2021
