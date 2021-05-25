Miyo Solange Park

Tactile Type

Tactile Type graphic design tactile typography typography
Design school project to create a typeface from organic shapes found near our homes during quarantine. I created a typeface out of river stones to compile this piece, "Stay at Home"

Posted on May 25, 2021
