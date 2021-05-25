Connie Xu

Harmonize App bridges the communication gap that many social platforms lack through promoting interesting interactions between users through similarity in music tastes and preferences. Harmonize is a social application that aims to foster meaningful connections through the power of music.

The logo was made with Adobe Illustrator. The UI/UX of Harmonize App was created with Figma in collaboration with the Harmonize team.

For more information, please visit:
https://www.conniexu.com/harmonize/harmonize.html

Posted on May 25, 2021
