Martian Bunkers: Arcade

air hockey animation arcade games arcade retro nasa room illustraion 3d isometric mars
The Arcade Room will be the center of entertainment in your Martian abode. Centuries of gaming simulations will be at your fingertips, including classic arcade machines that accept priceless Mars Coins. Tip: If you bump the pinball machine too hard instead of going on "tilt" the game will reduce the oxygen level in the room by 10%

3D Illustrator and Art Director
