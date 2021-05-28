Martian Bunkers: Arcade

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Arcade Room will be the center of entertainment in your Martian abode. Centuries of gaming simulations will be at your fingertips, including classic arcade machines that accept priceless Mars Coins. Tip: If you bump the pinball machine too hard instead of going on "tilt" the game will reduce the oxygen level in the room by 10%