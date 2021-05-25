Connie Xu

Operation Math Website

web development website design uiux
Website redesign for OpMath.

Design drafted on Figma. Original assets made with Procreate and Figma. Built on WebFlow.

Check out the live site here: https://www.opmath.com/

Posted on May 25, 2021
