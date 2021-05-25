JingZ

Nest Candle Set Redesign ( Practice Project)

JingZ
JingZ
Hire Me
  • Save
Nest Candle Set Redesign ( Practice Project) packaging branding design
Nest Candle Set Redesign ( Practice Project) packaging branding design
Nest Candle Set Redesign ( Practice Project) packaging branding design
Download color palette
  1. nest redesign.jpg
  2. nest redesign2.jpg
  3. nest redesign3.jpg

This is a school project: Redesigning a existing packaging. I collaborated with Yongping Wu, and we decided to redesign the candle set boxes from Nest New York. Not for commercial use.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
JingZ
JingZ
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by JingZ

View profile
    • Like