Martian Bunkers: Rover Wash

Martian Bunkers: Rover Wash isometric illustraion bunkers martian nfts nft elon mars 3d
The Rover Wash unit will make sure your shiny rover stays shiny after a long day of...rovering...around a very dusty planet. Tip: don't pay for the extra turtle wax shine on your wheels. It's not worth it.

Posted on May 27, 2021
3D Illustrator and Art Director | Toy Faces Libray
