Activity Booking App Concept

Hey Dribbblers 👋
I wanted to share my latest Adobe XD Creative Challenge to you. This time: Filters.
I've changed it up a little and build a quick concept for an activity booking app to take part of any kind of activity near your location.
You can filter various activities, save your favorite topics and take part of one of them - even post your own and host an activity!
If you like my rebound shot - show it to me: Press "L" 🏀
