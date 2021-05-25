Nathan Albrecht

Add to Cart

Nathan Albrecht
Nathan Albrecht
  • Save
Add to Cart add to cart ecommerce ux ui fontspring
Download color palette

A fresh new “Add to Cart” UI coming soon to an eCommerce store near you!

This final design looks trivially simple to slap together, but it actually required dozens of explorations to get here.

It had to offer a lot of info so customers can make informed decisions, yet be simple enough to be understood at a glance. It’s always challenging to cram lots of data in a constrained space without making it look cramped!

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Nathan Albrecht
Nathan Albrecht

More by Nathan Albrecht

View profile
    • Like