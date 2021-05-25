🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
A fresh new “Add to Cart” UI coming soon to an eCommerce store near you!
This final design looks trivially simple to slap together, but it actually required dozens of explorations to get here.
It had to offer a lot of info so customers can make informed decisions, yet be simple enough to be understood at a glance. It’s always challenging to cram lots of data in a constrained space without making it look cramped!