K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 61 - 63

Waf and Woof move in together!

Last year, when I moved in with my fiancé, I made an illustration to celebrate! We picture ourselves as a wolf and a fox… from a private joke, they became our emblems.

We enjoy the fact that they look like the very same animal until you change the markings on their faces!

