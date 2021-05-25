K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 61 - 63

Waf and Woof move in together!

Last year, when I moved in with my fiancé, I made an illustration to celebrate! We picture ourselves as a wolf and a fox… from a private joke, they became our emblems.

We enjoy the fact that they look like the very same animal until you change the markings on their faces!

