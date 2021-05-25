Von Vergantinos

Dog Lover

Von Vergantinos
Von Vergantinos
  • Save
Dog Lover music design marketing branding logo
Download color palette

Listening to music can have a tremendously relaxing effect on our minds and bodies, especially slow, quiet classical music. ... As music can absorb our attention, it acts as a distraction at the same time it helps to explore emotions. This means it can be a great aid to meditation, helping to prevent the mind wandering

https://youtu.be/2KovZ_rPlUQ

https://tinyurl.com/vh5e53xm

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Von Vergantinos
Von Vergantinos

More by Von Vergantinos

View profile
    • Like