A bitch loves a wreath

A bitch loves a wreath art lettering typography illustration
I've been working on some ideas for Treemendous related art and really love how this one turned out.

It's a quote taken from an episode where we discussed Christmas and holiday plants and has been a frequent quotable between Kat & I ever since.

Posted on May 25, 2021
