Parag Deb

Flight Notification Message

Parag Deb
Parag Deb
  • Save
Flight Notification Message ux writing challenge adobe xd daily ui challenge
Download color palette

UX Writing Challenge: 1
Scenario: A traveler is in an airport waiting for the last leg of a flight home when their flight gets abruptly cancelled due to bad weather.

Challenge: Write a message from the airline app notifying them of the cancellation and what they need to do next.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Parag Deb
Parag Deb

More by Parag Deb

View profile
    • Like