Aya Fathallah

Signup Modal

Aya Fathallah
Aya Fathallah
  • Save
Signup Modal adobexd ux uidesign dailyui
Download color palette

hi everyone ~ completed my first Daily UI challenge ~ a sign up modal. felt like challenging myself to use some bold colors

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Aya Fathallah
Aya Fathallah

More by Aya Fathallah

View profile
    • Like