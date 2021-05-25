Razvan Barbulescu

Flyer A5 - Training and courses

Razvan Barbulescu
Razvan Barbulescu
  • Save
Flyer A5 - Training and courses trust modern graphic design icons map qrcode corporate business creativity illustrator branding typography layout services courses training a5 flyer graphic
Download color palette

Flyer exploration design.

Has been so long since I've designed a flyer for a company and today, I had the opportunity to work with KCBC, on a flyer where it should explain what are they doing and giving it a modern, approachable style.

Looking forward for your opinins!

Razvan Barbulescu
Razvan Barbulescu

More by Razvan Barbulescu

View profile
    • Like