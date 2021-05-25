Farhan

Smart meter App UI UX

details: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120222029/Smart-meter-App-UI-UX

Project name: Smart meter App UI UX
Software: Adobe XD
Primary colour: #766555
Primary fonts: Quicksand
Secondary fonts: Lato
Screen size: iPhone X, XS, 11 Pro

Problem: No way to check the balance
Solution: An actual app

Posted on May 25, 2021
