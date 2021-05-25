Laura Lemaire

INTRO: NEO GOT MY BACK

I got inspired by jun.works to start doing my own series of kpop posters!
Started with "Intro: Neo Got My Back" (by NCT 2018), as it's one of my favorite song on the Empathy album 🤟
Fonts in use:
Space Grotesk (Regular & Light)
GlyphWorld (Forest)
Sk Modernist (Mono)

