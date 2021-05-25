💌 Have a project idea? I am available for new projects

Online Book App UI design I made with simplistic way and as a beginner, it was very new flow for me I tried my best to bring a solution to find the books from favourite writer, One thing I did really missed is Search button

Any how I would love to hear a feedback from you as a beginner.

Thank you so much