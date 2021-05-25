Listya Dwi Ariadi

Drone Mobile App

Drone Mobile App fly quadrocopter uiuxdesign mobileapps minimal ios app app design mobile app mobile ui app ui ux uiux interface clean drone app drone camera drone camera mobile
  1. Main Screen Fik.mp4
  2. Dribbble 1 Drone App Concept.png
  3. Dribbble 2 Drone App Concept.png
  4. Dribbble 3 Drone App Concept.png

Hi guys!

This is it! My newest exploration design for Drone Mobile App.
Please kindly check this out, and don’t hesitate to give your feedback. Many thanks!

📮 For work inquiry, please do contact: listyadwiariadi@gmail.com

Hi, there! I am available for work inquiries 🙌🏻
