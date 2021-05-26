Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shogun Homepage — Design

The new Shogun website is officially live, positioning us as a 2 product brand at long last 🎉

Here's a look at the homepage featuring our new brand and visual language. This rebrand and site redesign was such a huge effort with thoughtfulness baked into each part of the process. I'm excited to continue sharing more about it in the coming weeks!

Check out the live site here.

Posted on May 26, 2021
