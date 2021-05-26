Shogun Homepage — Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The new Shogun website is officially live, positioning us as a 2 product brand at long last 🎉
Here's a look at the homepage featuring our new brand and visual language. This rebrand and site redesign was such a huge effort with thoughtfulness baked into each part of the process. I'm excited to continue sharing more about it in the coming weeks!
Check out the live site here.
Hit 'L' if you like it!