GalleryPal augmented reality museum
GalleryPal was a GV design Sprint practise, which revolved around converting a brief into a final design solution in a span of 5 days.

Day 1 - Understand and Map
Day 2 - Sketching Solution
Day 3 - Decide and create a storyboard
Day 4 - Prototype the solution
Day 5 - Usability Test & Re-design

