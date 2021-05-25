Mariela Raik

Easy Wellness App - Landing Page

Easy Wellness App - Landing Page sign up breathing relaxation ux uiux user interface ui app app design illustration home website landing page
Easy Wellness is an app made for the everyday people who are not into traditional workouts, but still want to improve their health and decrease stress.

Find the full project in here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120201613/Easy-Wellness-App

