Aliza Display Font

Aliza is a playful sans serif brush display font that allows you to easily add character to your next project. The brush strokes are bold and energetic. Perfect for, posters, merch, social media posts and the list goes on! This is the free version, which includes Upper Case Letters, Period, Comma, Exclamation, and Question Marks. For the full version, check out my creative market shop here: https://creativemarket.com/DreaRochelle/6175742-Aliza-Hand-Drawn-Display-Font