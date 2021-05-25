Good for Sale
Aliza Display Font

Aliza Display Font messy streaky brush brush font brush font design font typeface design type typography lettering hand lettering illustration
Price
$12
Available on Creative Market
Aliza is a playful sans serif brush display font that allows you to easily add character to your next project. The brush strokes are bold and energetic. Perfect for, posters, merch, social media posts and the list goes on! This is the free version, which includes Upper Case Letters, Period, Comma, Exclamation, and Question Marks. For the full version, check out my creative market shop here: https://creativemarket.com/DreaRochelle/6175742-Aliza-Hand-Drawn-Display-Font

Aliza-Free.woff
7 KB
Download
