Orange Sunset Candle Label

Orange Sunset Candle Label graphic design candle orange label product design
I recently downloaded Adobe Dimension and gave myself a personal project to begin developing my skills: create a model of a candle using shapes and materials given by the program and make a label for the candle in Adobe Illustrator. I used this as an opportunity to experiment with gradient textures and grain, and I'm very pleased with the final result!

Posted on May 25, 2021
