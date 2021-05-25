Money Earning Potential

The design solution required a step by step design process to be completed successfully, i.e. :

​

1. User Research

2. Affinity Map

3. Empathy Map

4. User Personas

5. How Might We (HMW)

6. User Story

7. User Flow

8. Solution Sketches

9. Guerrilla Usability Test

10. Wireframes

11. Brand Platform

12. Brand Style Guide

13. High Fidelity Screens