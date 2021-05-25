Ivana Mundja

Australian Shepherds Logo Design in Celtic style

Australian Shepherds Logo Design in Celtic style silver golden petshop animal clinics veterinary kennel dog logo mithology irish intertwined logo design celtic logotype knotwork knots celtic knot
Celtic Brae is a kennel in Australia which breed Australian Shepherds. The owner of the kennel wanted to have a Celtic knot incorporated in the logo design.

If you need a similar logo design, please contact me:
✉️ ivana.mundja@gmail.com

