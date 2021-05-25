J huang

Rob Juw's Heart

Here's the current work I made for my lovely sister.
She came up with the title herself and I can't help myself but imagine an animation for that.
So here's the result of two sisters having their imagination go wild.
Thankfully she likes it a lot as i do, I hope you do too!
Too bad it got cropped :(

Posted on May 25, 2021
