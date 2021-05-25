Matthew Doyle

TIE Fighter Tessellation

Matthew Doyle
Matthew Doyle
Hire Me
  • Save
TIE Fighter Tessellation pattern design pattern art cockpit grid geometric fighter fly pilot ship space imperial empire design vector illustration illustrator tie fighter pattern tessellation star wars
TIE Fighter Tessellation pattern design pattern art cockpit grid geometric fighter fly pilot ship space imperial empire design vector illustration illustrator tie fighter pattern tessellation star wars
TIE Fighter Tessellation pattern design pattern art cockpit grid geometric fighter fly pilot ship space imperial empire design vector illustration illustrator tie fighter pattern tessellation star wars
TIE Fighter Tessellation pattern design pattern art cockpit grid geometric fighter fly pilot ship space imperial empire design vector illustration illustrator tie fighter pattern tessellation star wars
TIE Fighter Tessellation pattern design pattern art cockpit grid geometric fighter fly pilot ship space imperial empire design vector illustration illustrator tie fighter pattern tessellation star wars
TIE Fighter Tessellation pattern design pattern art cockpit grid geometric fighter fly pilot ship space imperial empire design vector illustration illustrator tie fighter pattern tessellation star wars
TIE Fighter Tessellation pattern design pattern art cockpit grid geometric fighter fly pilot ship space imperial empire design vector illustration illustrator tie fighter pattern tessellation star wars
TIE Fighter Tessellation pattern design pattern art cockpit grid geometric fighter fly pilot ship space imperial empire design vector illustration illustrator tie fighter pattern tessellation star wars
Download color palette
  1. TIE-Fighter-1.jpg
  2. TIE-Fighter-2.jpg
  3. TIE-Fighter-3.jpg
  4. TIE-Fighter-4.jpg
  5. TIE-Fighter-5.jpg
  6. TIE-Fighter-6.jpg
  7. TIE-Fighter-7.jpg
  8. TIE-Fighter-8.jpg

Tessellation pattern I created after watching @DKNGStudios class on skillshare.

Scroll through to see the process, from start to finish.

Let me know what you think!

Matthew Doyle
Matthew Doyle
Art Director Graphic Designer
Hire Me

More by Matthew Doyle

View profile
    • Like