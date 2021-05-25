Eris Visoka

maxx ━ Fashion e-commerce web design

A modern and minimal web design for maxx online store, a fashion retail company operating in Prishtina, Kosovo.

Check out the whole project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120004867/maxx-e-commerce-fashion-website

Posted on May 25, 2021
