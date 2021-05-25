Personal Photozine "Lofoten"

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Great trips need to be preserved in books. I just love to create books based on journeys I have experienced and really like to visualize something just for me. This is where three of my favorite things to do in the world come together: travel, photography and editorial design. This is one of those projects. Some time ago I spent New Year with good friends in Norway and designed an A5 zine that captures all the good memories we had.