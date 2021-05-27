Preuve

HeirSpace Brand

sanserif logo journal blog gender neutral technology brand webapp backend
Branding for a webapp built for creating an online journal database for future legacies. More to come.

Visit heirspace.co to learn more.

Posted on May 27, 2021
