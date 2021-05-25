Tyler Lukey

Scenic Valley Brewing- TreeWolf Ale Beer Label

pen drawing ink illustration brewery ale beer can beer label alcohol beer
Here is a label I made for Scenic Valley Brewing. I drew the wolf head and implemented a tree with a treehouse going up and through his face.

May 25, 2021
